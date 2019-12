Fiscal 2020 domestic spending bill advances in U.S. Senate



Source: en.wikinews.org



The U.S. Senate, hoping to meet a looming deadline, on Thursday advanced legislation to fund an array of domestic programs through Sept. 30 in a bid to prevent government agency shutdowns when existing funds expire at the end of this week. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government