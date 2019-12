R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah

Added: 18.12.2019 22:33 | 3 views | 0 comments

Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex.