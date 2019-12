At noisy town hall, a vulnerable U.S. Democrat says 'yes' to impeaching Trump

Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin, co-author of a column that helped launch the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, ended months of uncertainty on Monday by telling voters at a noisy town hall meeting that she will vote for impeachment.