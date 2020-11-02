Sir Keir Starmer: 'This lockdown will be longer than it needed to be'



Added: 02.11.2020



Source: www.hamhigh.co.uk



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Labour will back the new lockdown but that it has come too late, letting the virus get "out of control". More in www.bbc.co.uk »