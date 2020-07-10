ï»¿Friday, 10 July 2020
LATAM Airlines says operations to plunge 50% by year's end
Added: 18.06.2020 18:23 | 6 views | 0 comments
Source: www.peoplemattersglobal.com
LATAM Airlines Chief Executive Roberto Alvo said on Thursday he expects the regionÂ´s largest carrier to be operating at half of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2020, and that a full recovery was unlikely for at least 3-4 years.
