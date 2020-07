Chanel warns virus impact will linger on luxury sector



The luxury industry will feel the fallout from the coronavirus crisis for the next two years if not longer, Chanel's chief financial officer said on Thursday, warning the French fashion label's 2020 revenues and profit would be significantly hit.