Wall Street oscillates amid COVID-19 spikes, muted data



Source: newsinteractive.post-gazette.com



Wall Street struggled for direction on Thursday as investors weighed a resurgence in coronavirus infections and the possibility of a new round of shutdowns against data that suggested the U.S. economy might not bounce back with quick, V-shaped recovery. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy