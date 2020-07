Kroger says demand easing after coronavirus stockpiling



Added: 18.06.2020 17:21 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.supermarketnews.com



U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co stopped short of raising its annual forecasts on Thursday, saying a coronavirus-driven surge in demand for essential goods was fading as American households reconsider what they have on their shelves. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Surgery