LATAM Airlines says operations to plunge 50% by year's end



LATAM Airlines Chief Executive Roberto Alvo said on Thursday he expects the regionÂ´s largest carrier to be operating at half of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2020, and that a full recovery was unlikely for at least 3-4 years. More in feeds.reuters.com »