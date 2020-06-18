KKR buys vacation parks firm Roompot in $1.1 billion deal



U.S. private equity firm KKR said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy Dutch vacation parks firm Roompot from French private equity firm PAI Partners. More in feeds.reuters.com »