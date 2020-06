Sharp learning curve for bosses as WFH goes global



Added: 18.06.2020 12:17 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.stageandcinema.com



Two weeks into the coronavirus lockdown and Sergei Holmeckis, a boss at Deutsche Telekom's Czech operations in the city of Brno, was frustrated with staff video calls. His team didn't like turning on their cameras and the discussion was stilted. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU