Ex-Morgan Stanley diversity officer says bank slashed her budget by 71%



Added: 17.06.2020 23:58 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.moneycontrol.com



A lawyer representing a former Morgan Stanley diversity officer who is suing the bank over racial discrimination said on Wednesday the bank cut her client's budget for promoting diversity and financial education by 71% from the time she started in wealth management to 2019. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Slash