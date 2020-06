U.S. posts rule allowing U.S. companies to work with Huawei on 5G and other standards

Added: 17.06.2020 10:16 | 16 views | 0 comments

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday posted a new rule that allows U.S. companies to work with China's Huawei to develop standards for 5G and other cutting-edge technologies, despite restrictions on doing business with the telecommunications equipment maker.