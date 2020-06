United Airlines sweetens exit deal for flight attendants



Added: 17.06.2020 6:49 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.denverpost.com



United Airlines sweetened on Tuesday a voluntary exit package for flight attendants and extended the application deadline, saying it needed "a lot more people to sign up" to avoid involuntary layoffs in October, according to a document seen by Reuters. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU