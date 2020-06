Asia stocks given pause by virus surge, geopolitics



Asian share markets took a breather on Wednesday as a resurgence of coronavirus cases challenged market confidence in a rapid economic recovery, even as the rebound in U.S. retail sales in May broke all records. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks