Dollar firm after retail sales jump fans recovery hopes



Added: 17.06.2020 2:01 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.valleycommunityassociation.xyz



The dollar held firm against many of its rivals on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales jumped far more than expected in May, while risk-sensitive currencies were hobbled by concerns about the coronavirus and diplomatic tensions in Asia. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Concerts