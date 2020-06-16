ï»¿Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
AB Volvo to cut white-collar workforce by 4,100 jobs as pandemic weighs
Added: 16.06.2020 14:51 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: www.carthrottle.com
Truck- and construction equipment maker AB Volvo plans to cut its white-collar workforce by around 4,100 positions during the second half of 2020, it said in a statement on Tuesday, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Jobs
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
Dreams
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Movies
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us