Futures jump after record rise in monthly retail sales



Source: www.kare11.com



U.S. stock futures rose sharply on Tuesday after data showed a record jump in retail sales in May, far above expectations, as Americans resumed spending after weeks of lockdown, underscoring views that the worst of the coronavirus impact was over. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks