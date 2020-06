U.S. retail sales post record resurgence in May



Source: www.medicalnewstoday.com



U.S. retail sales experienced a record rise in May as 2.5 million Americans went back to work and people began moving about more freely, although the rebound retraces only a fraction of the historic drops in March and April amid the coronavirus lockdowns. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Movies