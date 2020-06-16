U.S. expected to report record rise in monthly retail sales



Added: 16.06.2020 6:03 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: blog.girlscouts.org



U.S. retail sales likely experienced a record rise in May as 2.5 million Americans went back to work, although any rebound will retrace only a fraction of the historic drops in March and April amid the coronavirus lockdowns. More in feeds.reuters.com »