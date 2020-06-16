ï»¿Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Exclusive: Chesapeake Energy to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week: sources
Added: 16.06.2020 3:51 | 14 views | 0 comments
Source: www.shaleexperts.com
Chesapeake Energy Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, said three people familiar with the matter, becoming the largest oil and gas producer to unravel after an energy market rout caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
