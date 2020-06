Apple-backed study sheds light on physical sales through App Store



Source: icon.ink



Apple Inc on Monday released the results of a study that found its App Store spurred $458 billion in sales last year from categories such as retail of physical goods, ride-hailing and advertising from which the iPhone maker takes no commission. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: iPhone