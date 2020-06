Added: 15.06.2020 21:49 | 17 views | 0 comments

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to start returning more traders and sales staff to its Manhattan headquarters starting next week with volunteers, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.Roughly 20% of the bank's sales and trading staff have worked at its New York office throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Starting on June 22, the bank will gradually increase its in-office staff to as much as 50% by mid-July, the source said.