U.S. economy will start to rebound in second half of 2020, Fed's Kaplan says

Added: 15.06.2020

The U.S. economy will experience a "significant, historic" contraction in the second quarter before it starts to rebound, and unemployment will remain elevated at the end of 2020, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Monday.