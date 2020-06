United Airlines pledges loyalty program for $5 billion loan



United Airlines said on Monday it is pledging its MileagePlus frequent flyer program for a new $5 billion loan aimed at further buffering its liquidity, even as its cash burn rate slows thanks to a steady improvement in demand. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money