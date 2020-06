Fed launches long-awaited Main Street lending program



Added: 15.06.2020 15:47 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.heritage.org



The Federal Reserve said on Monday it had opened registration for lenders interested in participating in its Main Street Lending Program, launching arguably the most complex program undertaken yet by the U.S. central bank to help keep the backbone of the economy from buckling under the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Economy Tags: FED