Revenue at airline Avianca falls 51% through early June on coronavirus



Added: 15.06.2020 13:26 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: catholicphilly.com



Passenger revenue at Latin America's No. 2 airline, Avianca Holdings , has fallen 51% for the year as of early June compared with a year ago, the carrier said, in a look into the dire financial toll that the coronavirus has taken on the company. More in feeds.reuters.com »