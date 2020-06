United Airlines secures $5 billion loan backed by loyalty program



Source: www.nycaviation.com



United Airlines said on Monday it is securing a $5 billion loan backed by its MileagePlus loyalty program, bringing potential total liquidity to $17 billion, an amount that senior executives said would be enough to carry it through a potential second or third wave of the new coronavirus that could hit the aviation industry. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Aviation