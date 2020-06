Delta has received approval from Shanghai govt to resume flights



Added: 15.06.2020 12:32 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.seeklogo.net



Delta Air Lines has received approval from the Shanghai government to resume flights from June 18, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, paving the way for the carrier to resume services to China after months of suspension due to COVID-19. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government