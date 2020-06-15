SoftBank buybacks pick up in June; $4.7 billion spent in total

SoftBank Group Corp share buybacks accelerated in June, with a total of 499.9 billion yen ($4.66 billion) spent on buying back 107.7 million of its shares since March, a company filing showed on Monday.