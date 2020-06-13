ï»¿Saturday, 13 June 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Bankrupt Hertz to seize on speculation frenzy with $1 billion stock sale
Added: 13.06.2020 3:16 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: wallstcheatsheet.com
Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it won bankruptcy court approval on Friday to sell up to $1 billion in stock, capitalizing on a remarkable rally in its shares driven by speculators defying conventional market wisdom.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Stocks
,
Seiko
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
Dreams
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Movies
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us