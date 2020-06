U.S. consumer confidence rises; COVID-19, unemployment shadow lingers



Source: theconversation.com



U.S. consumer sentiment perked up in early June as households cheered the reopening of businesses and a surprise rebound in hiring, though they did not expect a significant improvement in the economy amid fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy