U.S. regulator sides with FCA in Jeep trade case against Mahindra

Added: 12.06.2020 16:38 | 4 views | 0 comments

A U.S. regulator ruled that India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's (FCA) Jeep brand, barring the sale of the vehicles in question.