SoftBank share buybacks near $3 billion despite May slowdown



Added: 12.06.2020 14:16 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: inthelifeofrobin.wordpress.com



SoftBank's share buybacks slowed in May, a company filing showed on Friday, although total purchases to support its share price since March reached 312 billion yen ($2.9 billion). More in feeds.reuters.com »