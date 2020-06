Take Five: Pump it up



Added: 12.06.2020 13:27 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.moviedeskback.com



"Rise and rise again until lambs become lions," runs an oft-quoted line from the 2010 film 'Robin Hood'. The motto is being taken seriously by all those merry men and maidens chasing shares in little-known or even bankrupt firms, using a mobile trading app called Robinhood. More in feeds.reuters.com »