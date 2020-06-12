American Airlines sees 90% slump in second-quarter revenue



Source: www.miaminewtimes.com



American Airlines Group Inc on Friday joined Delta Air Lines in forecasting a 90% slump in second-quarter revenue, but said it expects to cut its cash burn rate to about zero by the end of 2020 as travel demand returns. More in feeds.reuters.com »