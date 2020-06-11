Zuckerberg's former aide Chris Cox returns to Facebook as product head

Facebook Inc's former chief product officer, Chris Cox, is returning to his role, according to his post https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10105509261342903&set=a.692319249513&type=3&theater on the social media platform.