Yum sues Grubhub for allegedly violating delivery deal



Added: 11.06.2020



Source: amrestnews.eu



Yum Brands Inc filed a lawsuit against Grubhub Inc on Thursday for allegedly violating terms of a food delivery deal, a day after Europe's Just Eat Takeaway.com agreed to buy the U.S. food delivery platform for $7.3 billion. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU