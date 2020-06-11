Just Eat Takeaway's $6 billion Grubhub grab tests growth limits



Added: 11.06.2020 16:30 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: commercial-song.net



Just Eat Takeaway said on Thursday its proposed $6 billion takeover of Grubhub to create a trans-Atlantic giant would give it the upper hand in the online food delivery market, where competitors are scrambling for share. More in feeds.reuters.com »