U.S. auto suppliers cheer as carmakers relaunch, but long-term worries remain



Added: 11.06.2020 16:42 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rus-women.com



Auto parts suppliers across North America said they are encouraged as major automakers accelerate production after coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, but are holding back on hiring and investment because of longer-term uncertainty. More in feeds.reuters.com »