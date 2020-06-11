Unilever picks Britain as best option as it ends Anglo-Dutch era



Source: www.ednh.news



Unilever proposed on Thursday to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single company in Britain to give it more flexibility for mergers and acquisitions as the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms businesses worldwide. More in feeds.reuters.com »