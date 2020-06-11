Zoom suspends U.S.-based activists' account after Tiananmen event



Zoom Video Communications temporarily shut the account belonging to a group of U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held an event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, the activists said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »