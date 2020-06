U.S. layoffs abating, labor market distress persists



Source: dailynewshungary.com



The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell last week, but millions laid off because of COVID-19 continue to receive unemployment checks, suggesting the labor market could take years to heal from the pandemic even as hiring resumes. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Labour market