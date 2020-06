Volkswagen board apologises after publication of racist advert



Volkswagen's management board on Thursday apologised for the company's publication of a racist advert and said the clip was published because of a lack of cultural sensitivity rather than because of racist intentions. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Volkswagen