SoftBank buyback puts financial rigour in question, says S&P



Added: 11.06.2020 10:14 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: globetelegraphic.com



Credit-rating firm S&P Global Ratings on Thursday questioned SoftBank Group Corp's financial discipline as the tech conglomerate pursues a massive 2.5 trillion yen ($24 billion) share buyback program in volatile markets. More in feeds.reuters.com »