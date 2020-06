How Uber hailed a deal with Grubhub only to let it slip

Added: 11.06.2020 9:05 | 14 views | 0 comments

Uber Technologies Inc CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has spent much of his career deftly negotiating acquisitions. Yet his $6.5 billion all-stock bid for Grubhub Inc ended with the food delivery company being acquired by European rival Just Eat Takeway.com NV .