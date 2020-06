Despite pandemic, new U.S. solar capacity will grow 33% in 2020



Source: www.commondreams.org



New U.S. solar installations will increase by a third this year, a report published on Thursday showed, as soaring demand by utilities for carbon-free power more than outweighs a dramatic decline in rooftop system orders for homes and businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »