American Airlines CEO says burning less cash but demand outlook still uncertain



Added: 11.06.2020



Source: americanairlinesproject.weebly.com



American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Wednesday that he expects a daily cash burn of about $40 million in June, down from a previous forecast of $50 million per day, thanks to cost-savings measures to address the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »