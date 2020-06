Dollar, stocks slip as Fed signals slow growth



Added: 10.06.2020 22:14 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usatoday.com



The dollar slid to a three-month low and a gauge of global stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve projected a more sluggish recovery than the market expected, but the Nasdaq hit a fresh high on expectations of low interest rates past 2022. More in feeds.reuters.com » Stocks Tags: FED