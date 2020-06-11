Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy U.S. delivery firm Grubhub for $7.3 billion

European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday announced a $7.3 billion deal to buy U.S. food delivery firm Grubhub Inc and create the world's biggest food delivery company outside of China.